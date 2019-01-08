Hear Karen O’s Tender New Song ‘Anti-Lullaby’

Karen O has shared a tender new song titled “Anti-Lullaby,” which doubles as the theme for the new Amazon series Hanna.

Despite its title, “Anti-Lullaby” is a lullaby of sorts, with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer cooing alongside a gently plucked acoustic guitar.

“Do not sleep, my starling / Sleep, my doe / She is wrapped in curtains laid in snow / She will bury you inside her fur,” Karen O sings on the 80-second track. “Do not sleep / She waits for you to sleep / My breath you breathe / It will carry you.”

“Anti-Lullaby” is the latest non-Yeah Yeah Yeahs song from Karen O, who teamed with Danger Mouse in November for “Lux Prima,” the first offering from a planned collaborative album. In January 2018, Karen O shared “Yo! My Saint” featuring Michael Kiwanuka.

Hanna is Amazon Prime’s small-screen adaptation of the 2011 film of the same name. The series revolves around “the journey of an extraordinary young girl, Hanna, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.” Hanna premieres in March on the streaming service.