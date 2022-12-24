Watch Karen O, Dave Grohl Rock ‘Heads Will Roll’ for Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin marked the sixth night of Hanukkah — and Night Six of their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions — by bringing out Karen O to perform “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, two-thirds of whom are Jewish (but not the singer herself).

“Leave it to us to get the only non-Jewish member of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Hanukkah-ize one of their signature songs,” Grohl and Kurstin wrote in the YouTube caption.

Like the previous performances during this Festival of Lights, “Heads Will Roll” was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 at the legendary Largo in Los Angeles and the official videos have been shared throughout the week. (The Hanukkah show took place before Yeah Yeah Yeahs were forced to cancel their remaining 2022 gigs, including an SNL musical guest spot, due to Nick Zinner’s pneumonia bout.)

“It’s like every song is an encore,” emcee Judd Apatow said at the end of the rendition.

So far, the 2022 Hanukkah Sessions have gifted Beck performing his “E-Pro” with Grohl, Kurstin and the Bird and the Bee’s Inara George, Grohl’s daughter Violet singing a cover of Janis Ian’s 1975 hit song, “At Seventeen” for the fourth night and George performing 10cc’s “The Things We Do For Love” on Night Three with Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass on backing vocals.

This year’s sessions also featured Pink, who sang “Get the Party Started” on Night Two, and Apatow, who belted out the big opening number with a cover of Blood, Sweat and Tears’ “Spinning Wheel.”

The Hanukkah Sessions was launched by Grohl and Kurstin back in 2020 to celebrate the holiday by sharing covers of songs by Jewish artists.