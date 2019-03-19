Watch Karen O, Danger Mouse’s Wild ‘Woman’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Karen O and Danger Mouse enlisted filmmaker Spike Jonze to direct a stunning performance of their new track “Woman” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday.

Filmed in black-and-white, the production featured a troupe of dancers who flanked O with intricate choreography as she tore through the thumping cut. The performance boasted several clever flourishes, including a dance section that involved audience participation – Stephen Colbert even appeared among the crowd to join in – and a wild finale that found O jumping on top of a burned-out car.

“Woman” appears on O and Danger Mouse’s new collaborative album, Lux Prima. For O, the album follows her 2014 solo debut, Crush Songs, while the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their last album, Mosquito, in 2013. As for Danger Mouse, Lux Prima marks his first album as an artist since the second Broken Bells album, After the Disco, arrived in 2014. In recent years, however, he’s continued to work as a producer for an array of artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Parquet Courts, U2 and A$AP Rocky.

Karen O and Danger Mouse will present Lux Prima as an “immersive, communal listening experience” at the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles, April 18th through the 21st.