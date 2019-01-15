Hear Karen O, Danger Mouse’s Potent New Song ‘Woman’

Karen O and Danger Mouse have unveiled new song, “Woman.” The new track from their forthcoming collaborative album Lux Prima, due on March 15th via BMG, follows their previously released title track.

The potent “Woman” features Karen O’s empowering lyrics, which includes the affirmations of “Girl, you’ll make it” and “You can take it” and asserts, “I’m a woman/what you see” during the chorus. Her uplifting lead vocals are buoyed by a punchy beat and retro-styled backing vocals.

“‘Woman’ came like a bolt out of the blue when we were in the studio,” Karen O said in a statement. “We did a first pass where I was blurting unintelligible words and Danger Mouse and I were like, ‘Dang! That was intense. What’s that word I keep saying? ‘Woman.”

“The atmosphere was volatile with it being just after the election. A lot of people felt helpless like you do when you’re a scared kid looking for assurance that everything is gonna be alright,” she continued. “I like to write songs that anyone can relate to but this one felt especially for the inner child in me that needed the bullies out there to know you don’t fuck with me. I’m a woman now and I’ll protect that inner girl in me from hell and high water.”