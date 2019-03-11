Hear Karen O & Danger Mouse’s Dreamy, Disco-Tinged ‘Turn the Light’

Karen O and Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton released “Turn the Light” ahead of their collaborative album, Lux Prima (out March 15th). The song features an upbeat groove that pairs Karen O singing about “starry, starry nights” in silky falsetto with Burton’s minimalist synth-and-bass sound. Astute listeners will recognize that funk throttle as a staple of Burton’s collaborative productions like Broken Bells, his project with Shins’ singer James Mercer.

O and Burton have both described their collaboration as an atmospheric experience — one that creates a world more than it creates a sound. Based on the vivid samples provided in the album’s singles (see: “Lux Prima” and “Woman”) they’ve indeed built their very own cinematic world within the album.

Lux Prima will mark Karen O’s first new album since Yeah Yeah Yeahs released Mosquito in 2013. It will be Danger Mouse’s first full release since Broken Bells’ After the Disco came out in 2014.

Karen O and Danger Mouse will appear together on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on March 18th to promote the new album. The performance will be directed by longtime collaborator and filmmaker Spike Jonze, who last worked with Karen O on the soundtrack for the 2013 film, Her.