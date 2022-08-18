C’mon Guys, Kanye West Isn’t Selling Clothes Out of Garbage Bags — They’re Obviously Construction Bags

Kanye West popped up on — where else? — Fox News to clear up some ostensible confusion about how he’s selling his new Yeezy Gap collection. The various items, the rapper/designer insisted, aren’t being sold out of large trash bags (even though that’s exactly what it looks like). They’re being sold out of large construction bags.

According to reporter Eric Shawn, West rebuffed allegations that by selling his clothes out of the large bags, he was going full Mugato/“Derelicte” in Zoolander and mocking unhoused people. Instead, according to Shawn, Ye’s aim was to make clothing that was more egalitarian and make it available in a less formal way.

Ye did speak for himself, too, offering up some pretty textbook quotes that he’s probably uttered, in some form or another, at various times throughout his career: “Look, man, I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

He later added, “This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just some celebrity collaboration — this is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

That was pretty much it from Ye, who did not explain exactly what was so innovative about digging through a large bag of clothes to find a t-shirt in the size you want. Anyway, according to Shawn, he’s now off to London to “keep on designing.”

And if you, like Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, were itching to know if West — in the middle of an interview about clothes — said anything about Kim Kardashian, the answer is: No.