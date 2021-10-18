 Kanye West Has Changed His Name to Ye -- Just Ye - Rolling Stone
Kanye West Has Changed His Name to Ye — Just Ye

With the name change petition approved, the 44-year-old musician yields a middle or last name

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kanye West — now known as Ye — performs Sunday service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21st, 2019, in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kanye West has a brand-new name. The artist formerly known as Kanye is now officially “Ye,” as the Los Angeles Superior Court confirms to Rolling Stone. Judge Michelle Williams Court signed off on the rapper’s petition for the name change.

The petition was filed on August 24th with the musician citing “personal reasons” for the change with no further explanation.

Ye released an album by the same name in 2018, although it was used as a common shortening of his stage name prior to the project’s release.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us,” he explained that same year in an interview with radio host Big Boy. “It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything.”

With the petition approved, the 44-year-old musician yields a middle or last name. It’s just Ye.

