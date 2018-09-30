Kanye West Debuts New Song ‘We Got Love’ With Teyana Taylor on ‘SNL’

Kanye West debuted new song “We Got Love” with Teyana Taylor on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. Lil Pump also joined West for a tepid performance of their Top Ten hit “I Love It,” and Kid Cudi and 070 Shake appeared during an episode-closing rendition of “Ghost Town.”

The Taylor collaboration opened with the stoic performers standing motionless onstage. Taylor opened with a verse about “self-love” and self-improvement as she hopped around the stage and West sang back-up vocals. “Huxtables turned to Obamas/ It ain’t about where you been, where you from, what you got/ It’s all about love,” she rapped over a minimal beat laced with organ chords.

The duo teamed up on the chorus and post-chorus, and West followed a similar thematic vibe in his verse. “I play with the hunnids, love is the new money,” he rap-sang. “That’s my frequency, stock up, burn the sage/ Clear the room, heal the hate, love is the new wave.” The track ended with string samples and, Spin reports, a voice memo of Lauryn Hill speaking.

West’s performance with Taylor was far more serious than his duet with Lil Pump. The rappers looked like kids who were forced to buy Halloween costumes at the last minute: West was dressed as a bottle of Perrier, while Lil Pump was outfitted as a bottle of Fiji Water. (There’s a line in “I Love It:” “When the first time they ask you if you want sparklin’ or still?”)

On Saturday Night Live, “I Love It” was notable primarily as a rhetorical challenge: The single is packed full of swears, so many words had to be cleaned up or skipped over on national TV. Pump often just let the backing track carry the song while West smiled and danced with enthusiasm.

West also played one more song on SNL: “Ghost Town.” The house band stomped through the rock-rap backing track with help from the singer and multi-instrumentalist Ty Dolla $ign on bass. Kid Cudi delivered anguished lines – “I’ve been tryin’ to make you love me/ But everything I try just takes you further from me” – in a flat croon and 070 Shake stalked the stage.

“Ghost Town” came out on West’s Ye album in June. The same month, Taylor put out a new album, K.T.S.E., which West produced. “I Love It,” released earlier this month, debuted at Number Six on the Hot 100.