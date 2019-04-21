Watch Kanye West Perform New Song ‘Water’ at Coachella ‘Sunday Service’

For the final day of the second weekend of this year’s Coachella, Kanye West hosted a special edition of his “Sunday Service” series atop “The Mountain,” a hillside campsite at the festival, where he debuted a new song called “Water.”

Joined by collaborator Ant Clemons and Ty Dolla $ign, West sang, “We are water / Clean us like the rain in spring / Take the chlorine out of conversation.” It’s uncertain whether the track will appear on West’s forthcoming album Yandhi.

Kanye previews new song called “Water” 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/QfsCtJ0bc9 — jay (@jescutler) April 21, 2019

The 41-year-old rapper’s “Sunday Service” was announced after he reportedly dropped out of headlining Coachella because the festival refused to make him a custom dome.

The event, which started at 9 a.m. PST and was available to live-stream, found West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, their daughter North, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner joining the rapper. The live stream also highlighted Chance the Rapper and Kid Cudi. On Saturday, West also joined Cudi onstage during his Coachella set to perform a medley of songs including two Kids See Ghosts tracks.

The nearly three-hour gospel service featured a wide range of covers and interpretations of West songs including Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do,” Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness,” Kirk Franklin’s “Brighter Day” and more. Teyana Taylor also joined the service to perform “Never Would Have Made It,” while a gospel choir performed snippets of “Ultralight Beam” and “Ultralight Prayer” alongside the hymn “How Excellent.” There were even two renditions of “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” from Pastor T.L. Barrett and West. Later, West performed the unreleased track “Everything We Need.”

In the past, West’s “Sunday Service” events have enlisted West collaborators like Cudi and 070 Shake, while celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have attended.

To coincide with the event, special merchandise is available at the festival and on his website with t-shirts and crewnecks ranging from $70 to $225.

Kanye West “Sunday Service” at Coachella Setlist

Kool & The Gang: “Summer Madness”

Stevie Wonder: “Do I Do”

The Gap Band: “Outstanding”

Kanye West: “Ultralight Beam” / “Ultralight Prayer”

“How Excellent”

“No Greater Love”

Pastor T.L. Barrett: “Father Stretch My Hands”

Kanye West: “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1”

Kanye West: “Power”

“Lift Him Up”

The Clark Sisters: “Ha Ya (Eternal Life)”

Otis Redding: “Try a Little Tenderness”

JAY-Z / Kanye West: “Otis”

Stevie Wonder: “As”

Soul II Soul: “Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)”

Kanye West: “Everything We Need”

Teyana Taylor: “Never Would Have Made It”

Aly-Us: “Follow Me”

Kanye West: “Fade”

Cajmere: “Brighter Days (Underground Goodie Mix)” [ft. Dajaé]

Kirk Franklin: “Brighter Day”

“This Is the Day That the Lord Has Made”

Shirley Caesar: “Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down”

Kanye West: “Lift Yourself”

Kanye West: “All Falls Down”

Kanye West: “Water”

Kanye West: “Ultralight Beam”

DMX Prayer

Kanye West: “Jesus Walks”

The Clark Sisters: “You Brought the Sunshine”

Kanye West: “Fade”