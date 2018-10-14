Kanye West Posts Video Rant Decrying ‘Mind Control,’ Publishing Rights

Kanye West ended his social media hiatus on Saturday with several videos posted from Africa, including one nine-minute rant dubbed “Mind Control.”

The video, live-streamed over Periscope, featured the rapper’s signature stream-of-consciousness delivery, touching on mind control, “positive energy” and social media. The rant also centered on the rapper’s desire to be released from his contract with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

“I went to go buy my publishing from Sony/ATV and they said, ‘It’s $8 million [or] $9 million’ and when I went to buy it, they told me ‘No,’ I couldn’t buy my publishing,” he said.

“I have the money to buy [back] my publishing,” West added. “And they told me that I couldn’t buy my publishing… It’s like the control.”

West also referenced the late artist Prince, who famously had a lengthy feud with Warner Bros. in the 1990s because the label wouldn’t release his albums as often as he wanted. Prince had written the word “Slave” on his face during the label fight.

With Warner/Chappell Music Publishing chief Jon Platt taking over Sony/ATV from longtime CEO Marty Bandier in 2019, West may have seen an opening for himself to buy back his rights.

“Sony ATV told me I couldn’t buy my publishing [but] I got the money,” West said at the end of his video. “So Big Jon [Platt], Marty [Bandier]… whoever is involved… I need my publishing… I got the money. I’m not gonna say the ‘S’ word. I’m not Prince, I don’t need to write it on my face.”

West also specifically addressed the idea of mind control, commenting that he feels like when people try to tell him what to do that they’re “touching his brain.” He compared it to a woman wanting to be in control of her body and not having unwanted sexual contact. “For a woman, she wants to be in control of her body and choose who she wants to give it to and no one can come up and touch it, take it or tell her what to do with it, it’s up to her what she does with it,” he comments. “I feel like that with my mind.”

West’s latest video is another bizarre moment in a series of them this week. The rapper previously met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday for a now-infamous press conference.

The rapper is currently in Africa reportedly working on his delayed album Yandhi.