Watch Kanye West Perform ‘Use This Gospel’ With Kenny G and Clipse

Kanye West held another Sunday Service performance following the (delayed) release of his new album Jesus Is King, this time at the Los Angeles Forum. Backed by his Sunday Service choir, which is led by Jason White, West performed several tracks off the album, including “Use This Gospel” with Kenny G and Clipse.

The artists, who appear on the album version of the song, took the stage with West and his massive choir, with Kenny G opening the performance. Both members of Clipse joined West for a fast-talking verse mid-song. “They give you Wraith talk, I give you faith talk,” No Malice intones on the track. “Blindfolded on this road, watch me faith walk/ Just hold on to your brother when his faith lost.”

West dropped Jesus Is King on Friday following a slight delay caused by some of the tracks’ mixes. The rapper has promised the album several times previously, with multiple missed release dates. The album, the first West album since last year’s Ye, features collaborations with Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign, Fred Hammond, Ant Clemons and Kenny G. Numerous producers worked on the album, including Timbaland, Pi’erre Bourne, and Mike Dean. West has been performing Sunday Service concerts around the U.S. throughout 2019, working with White, who served as the long-time minister of music for the West Angeles Church of God and Christ and won producer of the year at gospel’s Stellar Awards.

In addition to the long-awaited album, West’s new IMAX documentary, also titled Jesus Is King, opened in theaters Friday. West also recently claimed to Zane Lowe that he will release another album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas.