Don’t Ask Kanye West to ‘Do a F—ing NFT’

Kanye West isn’t down for the metaverse. On Monday, the rapper posted a handwritten statement (as opposed to a non-fungible one, of course) where he noted that he’d rather make “real products in the real world” — not NFTs.

“My focus is on building real products in the real world. Real food. Real clothes. Real shelter,” he wrote. “Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT.” But, West left the door open for joining the digital, blockchain fun down the line, adding, “ask me later,” to the end of the note.

In the post’s caption, West wrote, “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

As far as West’s music is concerned, the rapper is currently at work on his forthcoming album Donda 2 — with accused rapist Marilyn Manson on tap as one of the LP’s collaborators, Rolling Stone revealed Monday. “I see Marilyn a lot in the studio,” producer Digital Nas said. “Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is there working on Donda 2.“

The LP, set for a Feb. 22 release, will likely sample some of Manson’s work. The shock rocker previously collaborated with Ye on 2021’s Donda.

“He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that, like he did [when making] Yeezus,” Nas said.

A Manson rep confirmed that the artist — who is facing four separate lawsuits accusing him of charges including sexual abuse and physical assault — is “continuing his creative collaboration with Ye.”