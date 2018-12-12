Kanye West to Bob Dylan: ‘Let’s Get Together’

On Wednesday afternoon, Kanye West took to Twitter with a request: “Calling out to Bob Dylan,” he wrote. “Let’s get together.”

It is unclear why he wants to get in touch with Bob Dylan. Potential reasons could be a musical collaboration, or just to discuss the issues of the day. It’s unlikely that Twitter was the optimal medium to set up any sort of rendezvous: Unless Dylan is engaged in a years-long piece of performance art where he imitates the third-person writing of a Twitter account managed by a third party dedicated solely to getting the word out about Bob Dylan events and television appearances, he’s not on Twitter.

Calling out to Bob Dylan Let’s get together — ye (@kanyewest) December 12, 2018

The straightforward reach to famous and/or wealthy people is a hallmark of West’s Twitter. Earlier this year, for example, he said he would like to meet Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, because he “had some ideas.” It’s still unclear what those ideas were, though he later showed President Trump a mocked-up image design he pulled from the internet, saying it was an Apple concept for the company’s first plane (it was not). So, who knows.

We did not reach out to reps for West or Dylan, but will update if we notice any movement on a collaboration between the two.