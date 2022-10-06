fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Ye and Sympathy

Kanye West Says ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Inspired By His ‘Connection To God’

After days of criticism over his Paris Fashion Week antics, West found a sympathetic ear in Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday.
Kanye West, Carlson Tucker Gotham/GC Images, OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

A few days after Kayne West and models for his new Yeezy line donned “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week, “Ye,” made an appearance on the show where white lives matter most: Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. 

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” West wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Not surprisingly, West found a sympathetic ear with Carlson on Thursday, Fox’s resident champion of white nationalist ideology and a professed critic of the Black Lives Matter movement who often conflates the Black Lives Matter nonprofit with any form of advocacy by people of color in an attempt to discredit the #BLM movement as a whole. 

During the interview, West defended the use of the “White Lives Matter” tagline on his clothing, suggesting during a long-winded monologue that the idea for the shirts stemmed from “a gut instinct, a connection to God and just brilliance,” not unlike the one Tonya Harding had when she landed the triple axel.

“The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing,” West said.

The interview, which occupied the entire hour of Carlson’s primetime show, touched on a range of bizarre tangents, including attacks on West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the Kushners, and a potential presidential run

Related

The Fashion World Turns on Kanye West

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Kanye West is seen leaving the VOGUE World: New York during September 2022 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Diddy Says Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Antics Go Beyond Fashion: 'It's Not A Joke'

Designers Say Kanye 'Borrowed' Ideas Without Their Knowledge

At one point West criticized supporters of his “good friend” Lizzo and the body acceptance movement, describing it as “demonic” and part of an attempted “genocide of the Black race.”

The Yeezy fashion show has received widespread condemnation from musicians and fashion industry figures. Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson called the shirts an “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous act,” taking a torch to the stunt in a blistering statement: “The T-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here.” Various celebrities invited to the show declined to attend and some, including artist Jaden Smith and journalist Lynette Nylander, walked out of the show. 

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man murdered by two white men in a racially motivated attack, condemned West’s actions. West had previously donated $2 million to families of Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor. “This mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement and his now denunciation of the movement as some sort of hoax flies directly in the face [of what he’s said,]” Wanda Cooper-Jones stated in a communication via her lawyer. “As a result of his display ‘White Lives Matter’ started trending in the U.S., which would directly support and legitimize extremist behavior, [much] like the behavior that took the life of her son.”  

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Velma Is Officially a Lesbian in New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film, Years After James Gunn and More Tried to Make Her Explicitly Gay

'The Rings of Power' Showrunners Break Silence on Backlash, Sauron and Season 2

Ivanka Trump's Reaction to New York Lawsuit Is Very Different From Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi’s Marital Pasadena Mansion Finally Sells

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad