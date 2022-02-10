Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes for Something She Didn’t Do

Kanye West said he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to his friend Travis Scott for something she didn’t do. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of a blog post about Eilish, 20, offering an inhaler to a distressed fan at her Atlanta concert. The blog post claimed that she “dissed” Scott, though the Happier Than Ever singer never mentioned Scott nor Astroworld onstage.

“Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” West wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

He added, “And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

The post from West came just several days after Eilish paused a show and offered an inhaler to one of her fans who seemed distressed. “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” she said on stage without ever mentioning Scott or Astroworld.

Reps for West, Eilish, and Coachella did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

Shortly after, West posted a screenshot of a fan’s comment insinuating that his post about Eilish proves he’s “off the meds” so his new album (Donda 2) is “gonna go crazy.”

“The world is racist, sexist, homophobic, and crazy phobic at our core,” he captioned his follow-up. “Its [sic] cheap and dismissive to say I’m off my meds anytime I speak up. Phobia in this sense doesn’t mean being afraid of, it means not giving power to.”

He added, “Lets [sic] be more conscious and not write each other off so easily.” (West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.)

Artists ensuring crowd safety during their shows has become a common theme since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, where 10 concertgoers died of compression asphyxia during Scott’s headlining set in November. (On Wednesday, John Mayer paused his show after one of his fans fainted in the crowd.)

West’s social media post comes as he’s used social media over the past several days to publicly criticize his ex Kim Kardashian for allowing their children to use TikTok. West and Eilish are slated to headline Coachella in April, alongside Harry Styles.