Kanye West Still Isn’t Tired of Attacking Pete Davidson in Animated ‘Eazy’ Video

Kanye is keeping the hate for Pete Davidson coming, at least in video form. Days after West defended a claymation visual where he’s depicted kidnapping and killing the comedian, the Game released the official animation video for his song “Eazy” with Kanye West. And, again, it features a scene where Davidson gets violently attacked.

In the clip, as an animated version of West walks in front of an ambulance while he raps “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” a red monkey beats up a man with a blurred face who’s wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “Skete,” the mocking nickname West made up for the comedian. The video zooms in as the monkey continuously punches the man resembling the comedian in the face.

The rest of the video — laced with appearances from similar creepy, red monkeys — follows animated versions of the Game and West as they play out most of the song’s lyrics. Toward the end of the video, West and the Game perform in front of a projected image of the late Eazy-E. “My life was never Eazy,” West raps. “This next one gon’ be Eazy.”

In the claymation video for “Eazy,” which was posted to the Game’s YouTube, West buries Davidson alive and removes his clay head as the screen reads: “Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who,” with the word “Skete” crossed out. The video closes on the words: “JK He’s Fine.” West defended the video in a since-deleted Instagram post where he wrote, “art is protected as freedom speech.” He added: “Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.” West’s ire toward the Saturday Night Live star comes after he was linked to West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, who was declared legally single last week.

On Tuesday, West also released the similarly CGI-styled video for his track “Hurricane,” which followed inmates as they escaped prison during a hurricane to see Jesus Christ get baptized.