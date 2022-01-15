 Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson On New Track 'Eazy' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson On New Track ‘Eazy’

Rapper has been in the studio working on the follow-up to Donda

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Kanye West has released the new song “Eazy” featuring The Game. The rapper legally known as Ye has been in the studio working on the follow-up to Donda.

On the new track, Ye throws shade at soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and makes multiple allusions to their high-profile divorce.

“‘Mr. Narcissist,’ tell me ’bout my arrogance/ No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists,” he boasts, later claiming the couple is “havin’ the best divorce ever.”

Kardashian’s family is also seemingly put on blast, with Ye calling the famous reality TV clan “boujee and unruly.”

Also caught in Ye’s verbal crossfire is Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who has been linked to Kardashian in recent weeks. “God saved me from that crash,” he says, “Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Earlier in the week, the track was teased by designer Tracey Mills, who shared a video call on Instagram between DJ Premier and Ye, who was in the studio with Pusha T, the Game and producer Mike Dean. “We just gotta just control the sound of music… it’s up to us now. Period.” he tells Premier. “We gotta a song we’re releasing Friday that we wanted you to do a scratch on.”

Related Stories

Colombian Rapper Farina Is 'Adicta al Perreo' on Her Newest Single
Camilo and Wisin's Silly 'Buenos Días' Video Is a Family Affair

Related Stories

Popular musical duo Phil and Don Everly recording at the Warner Brothers studio in Hollywood, 1963. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

Mills also shared a muted clip from the studio featuring A$AP Rocky after he “came to bless the session” with West, the Game and Pusha T.

Moneybagg Yo is also apparently working on new music with Ye, and it’s for Donda 2. As Complex noted, Moneybagg Yo shared a screenshot of a text message between the rappers on his Instagram story, which TIDAL tweeted. Ye texts Moneybagg Yo, “Could you rap on Judd the drums and I’ll put the music around it” and added, “I got to lock in with you on Donda 2.”

The song closes out a big week for the rapper: It was announced he is one of the headliners for Coachella, he was named as a suspect in a battery investigation, and he released a new video for “Heaven and Hell.” Also, he may or may not be meeting with Vladimir Putin at some point.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Kanye West, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.