A Decade After Viral Interview, Kanye West Admits ‘Sway Had the Answer’ About Yeezy

Nearly a decade after Kanye West’s viral interview where he berated radio host Sway over how to run his business ventures, Ye has finally admitted — amid his battles with Gap and Adidas — that Sway was right.

In 2013, West came on Sway’s radio show and publicly lobbied for support from Fortune 500 companies — “Walt Disney! Nike! Google!” — to “stand up and let me create more,” as West was the self-proclaimed “Number One most impactful artist of our generation.” Sway, in turn, recommended that West “empower yourself and do it yourself,” to which West responded — in one of his most viral moments, and that’s saying a lot — by yelling at the host, “You ain’t got the answers, Sway!”

It turns out, Sway did have the answers, or so Ye told Good Morning America in a new interview. With West now promising to release his own goods after his breakup with Gap, ABC News’ Linsey Davis reminded him of that 2013 radio interview and the radio host’s advice to go the independent route.

“I will go ahead and say, Sway had the answer,” West admitted. “People are gonna be like, ‘No!”

As for his brewing legal battle with Gap, one that could prevent him from using the Yeezy brand name, West warned, “We got some new lawyers. We really had to level up and show ’em, really show em’ who’s the new boss in town.”

During the GMA interview, West also talked about co-parenting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and expressed remorse about using social media to exacerbate their already acrimonious divorce.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls on me to be stronger, but also ain’t nobody else going to be causing no stress either,” West said.

“I need this person to be least stressed and of best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

West said that while he does have a “voice” in making decisions about the way his children live, he had to “fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing, and it’s those little nuances where there was a parallel about what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas, and what was happening at my home. It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created.”

Days after Rolling Stone’s report on West’s controversial, unaccredited, and unorthodox Donda school, the rapper briefly touched on the private institution’s goals. “We spread the gospel,” he said. “The kids sing gospel to build a school that gives kids practical tools that they need in the world.”

West also threatened to “absolutely” continue his political pursuits after his disastrous presidential run in 2020.