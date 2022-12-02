Kanye Tweets Swastika, Shares Apparent Text From Elon Musk Saying He Went ‘Too Far’

After praising Adolf Hitler in a Thursday afternoon interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Kanye West took to to share an image of a swastika intertwined with a Star of David later that night.

Appearing to promote his supposed presidential campaign (which has yet to be filed with the Federal Election Commission), West accompanied the image with the tweet, “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH.”

The photoshopped image of the swastika was one of multiple tweets he fired off on Thursday night following his interview with the Infowars host. (Jones was ordered by a jury to pay $965 million in a defamation suit by the families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.)

Throughout the night he posted videos of him seemingly driving through Florida while listening to his own music, and posts support for Balenciaga amid the company’s recent controversy, while also bashing porn and cancel culture. In one tweet, he wrote, “Remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform Pornography is the product of pediphilia,” which was followed by, “The use of Porn destroyed my family but Jesus will heal everything.”

Earlier this month, Adidas launched a probe after a Rolling Stone exposé included reports of Yeezy team members claiming West showed pornography to prospective and existing employees.

In a separate post, West defended the fashion company embroiled in an ad scandal (and that also dropped him in October following his antisemitic comments). “I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake,” he tweeted.

Less than 10 minutes after, he shared an apparent text from Elon Musk. In the two screenshots, the Twitter owner appears to tell West, “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” in reference to the photoshopped image of the swastika and Star of David. In response, West shot back, “Who made you the judge.” Like the photoshopped image, the Tweet has since been taken down for violating Twitter’s policies. Editor’s picks

In his second to last post before signing off, West tweeted, “Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night,” next to a photo of Phoenix Suns star, Chris Paul.

To wrap up the Twitter storm, West shot back at Musk with a photo of the Tesla CEO in swimming trunks getting hosed down on a boat, writing, “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet #ye24.” Trending Kanye to Alex Jones: ‘I Like Hitler’ BTS Leader RM Pushes Against the Weight of Fame, Looks Towards a Bright Future on ‘Indigo’ Kanye Tweets Swastika, Shares Apparent Text From Elon Musk Saying He Went ‘Too Far’ Lindsey Buckingham Remembers ‘Soul Mate’ Christine McVie in Handwritten Letter

West has been in a stream of controversy spurred by his Yeezy fashion show in October in which he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Since then, he has accused the “Jewish media” of censoring him and having an agenda against him. After threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” several companies cut ties with the West including JP Morgan Chase, CAA, and Vogue.

In response to Kanye’s Twitter spree on Thursday, Elon Musk issued a statement: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.” Looks like the Twitter CEO will be the judge after all.