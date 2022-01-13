Kanye West Named Suspect in Battery Investigation

Kanye West is a suspect in a battery report from the LAPD taken early Thursday, Rolling Stone has confirmed.

The incident occurred at 3 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles near members-only club SoHo Warehouse. No arrests were made and LAPD is currently investigating the case, a media relations officer for LAPD says. While TMZ reports that the case is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, the media relations officer for the LAPD said the police are not confirming the type of battery.

LA Fox Affiliate Fox 11, which first reported the news, reported that West allegedly punched a fan who asked for an autograph.

Representatives for West didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. The news comes just after West was announced as a headliner for April’s Coachella festival alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, West’s affiliates were at odds over the rapper’s potential ventures to expand his business into Russia. Ameer Sudan, a friend of West’s, told Billboard the rapper was planning a trip to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but West’s PR representative Pierre Rougier told Rolling Stone those claims were entirely false.