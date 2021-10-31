Kanye West to Deliver Surprise Sunday Service Livestream on Halloween

Kanye West revealed on Halloween that his Sunday Service will stage its first concert in over 18 months this afternoon.

On the Instagram of the rapper-now-known-as-Ye, he alerted fans that the choir group will broadcast starting 12 p.m. PST on Triller and Fite TV, the same platforms where the Versuz battles have recently been held. Triller provided this link to the livestream. (Last week, West was photographed at the Stevenson vs. Herring fight in Atlanta.)

West provided no other information regarding the Sunday Service’s livestream, like if it will be Halloween-themed or not. Outside of an appearance at DMX’s memorial in Brooklyn, the Sunday Service’s last full concert came during Paris Fashion Week on March 1st, 2020, right before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert featured a gospel-ized rendition of West’s “Ultralight Beam” as well as covers by a diverse group of both secular and religious artists, including Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Portishead, Kenny Loggins and the Pastor T.L. Barrett.

West also recently returned to the stage for an impromptu mini-set at a Venice wedding, which marked the debut of Donda songs as well as his first time performing his own non-gospel works like “Runaway” in nearly three years.