Watch Kanye West Turn Sunday Service Into His Own Mini-Concert

If there is any silver lining to “dragon energy”-era Kanye West, it’s that continued to blend gospel, rap and R&B into moving, robust arrangements. On Sunday, West decided to turn a Church service into a mini-concert by adding a choir and gospel elements to recent songs from ye, Kids See Ghosts and past hits. Alongside collaborators Kid Cudi, Tony Williams and 070 Shake, West performed a medley of hits including “Reborn,” “I Wonder” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

One of the most touching moments of the performance was “Reborn,” the best song to come out of G.O.O.D Music’s chaotic summer. Backed by a large choir, Cudi’s hook takes on a hypnotic, tribal feel as various voices emulate his distinctive hums. During his Billboard cover story, the Cleveland singer described “Reborn” as the song he used to tell the world he was emotionally stable.

“On Passion, Pain, I never let the world know that I’m good, because I wasn’t good yet. I was thinking, how can I let the world know? It was great when Kanye wanted to use [the song], because it was perfect for both – we are both reborn after what we went through,” Cudi said. “I couldn’t have made a song like “Reborn” until now, because I didn’t feel reborn yet.”