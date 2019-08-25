×
Kanye West Hosts Sunday Service in Dayton, Ohio Ahead of Benefit Concert

Dave Chappelle makes appearance at 90-minute performance before comedian’s Gem City Shine block party benefitting victims of recent mass shooting

Kanye West hosted his weekly Sunday Service in Dayton, Ohio as part of Dave Chappelle’s Gem City Shine benefit Sunday honoring the victims of the August 4th mass shooting in the city’s Oregon district.

“We’ve come to love you and we’ve come to share the love of Jesus Christ with you all today,” West told the crowd at RiverScape Metropark during the 90-minute service (via WDTN); the livestream is available to replay at the Sunday Service site.

The Sunday Service choir performed West tracks like “Ultralight Beam,” “Jesus Walks” and “Fade” as well as interpolations of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” (transformed into the rallying cry “We’re Still Standing”) and Clipse’s “Shinin’,” a nod to the shine of “Gem City.”

Chappelle also made an appearance during the Sunday Service, delivering a short but rousing speech.

“There’s been tornadoes. There’s been shootings. There’s been Klan rallies. But we’re still here. We’re still strong,” Chappelle told the crowd. “The best way that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before. We cannot let those people die in vain. They are heroes, they are martyrs.”

