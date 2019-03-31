×
Rolling Stone
Kanye West to Bring Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter Sunday

Rapper to perform at Indio fest despite rumored cancellation over dome demands

Kanye WestVersace show, Arrivals, Pre-Fall 2019, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2018

Kanye West revealed at his latest Sunday Service that he would bring his gospel-inspired performance to Coachella on Easter Sunday morning.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West revealed at his latest Sunday Service that he would bring his gospel-inspired performance to Coachella’s second weekend on April 21st, Easter Sunday at 9 a.m.

Coachella confirmed in a tweet that West’s Sunday Service was coming to the Indio, California festival:

“We were out in Palm Springs and they took us to a little campground, because we were thinking about a little performance in Palm Springs, just a little one. Then they had a mountain, he had a mountain waiting for us,” West told his Sunday Service observers.

“He had a date waiting for us. Only one date that mountain would be available to us: Easter Sunday at Coachella. That confirmation was confirmed last night.”

West’s presence at Coachella is a surprise considering that rapper reportedly dropped out of headlining the festival at the last minute due to the fest’s refusal to build him a custom-made dome on site; organizers instead pivoted and added Ariana Grande as headliner.

