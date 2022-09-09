Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Miraculously Inspires Kanye West to Release ‘All Grudges’

The impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death can not be underestimated, apparently. The loss of the long-standing British monarch has inspired Kanye West, of all people, to settle his many beefs.

In a new Instagram post this morning, West posted a series of slides reflecting on the Queen’s death at age 96. “Life is precious,” the rapper wrote alongside two vintage photos of Her Majesty. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

It’s currently unclear exactly which grudges the post refers to, or whether West plans to release them for longer than today. The rapper has been involved in numerous feuds with numerous people as of late, including Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, and John Legend. He has also been taking aim at brands like Gap and Adidas this week, accusing the fashion companies of leaving him out of meetings and stealing his designs after previously making arranging for them to carry his Yeezy line.

Last month, Kid Cudi responded to the tumultuous end of his relationship with Ye in an interview with Esquire, saying that it would “take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again.”

The two artists have been closely linked for over a decade, working closely on various projects, including the 2018 collaborative album, Kids See Ghosts, while also feuding and reconciling on a handful of occasions. Earlier this year, though, their relationship appeared to fall apart after Ye yanked Cudi from Donda 2 and shared a photo on Instagram of Cudi and Pete Davidson — who was dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at the time — with X’s over their faces. Cudi, in turn, tweeted, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur.”

Towards Davidson, who dated West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian for nine months before the couple called it quits, West has been notably vicious. After Davidson and Kardashian split in August, West took to Instagram to share a photoshopped New York Times front page that reads: “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.”

The subscript took aim at Cudi, mocking the artist’s recent departure from Rolling Loud mid-set. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” it read in reference to the fact that after the rapper pulled out of his headlining slot at the last minute, Cudi was tapped to perform at the festival, only to be taunted and harassed by audience members who had hoped to see West.

“It’s been a really weird thing to go through,” Davidson said about the situation during a standup routine in May. “People try to give you advice but even friends that are older than me are like, ‘I don’t know. He looks pretty mad, bro. Good luck! Sorry. Here if you need.’”

Well, maybe an apology is on its way, thanks to Her Majesty.