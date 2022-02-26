Kanye West Says Prenup Not ‘Ratified,’ No Proof He Harassed Kim Kardashian Online

Kanye West is now suggesting he might challenge his prenup with Kim Kardashian and that her claims he’s been causing her “emotional distress” with harassing social media posts are “double hearsay.”

In a new court filing late Friday, the Donda rapper is doubling down on his opposition to Kardashian’s request for a speedier restoration of her single status ahead of a final settlement on financial and custody issues in the couple’s high-profile split. Kardashian said in a filing earlier this week that she believes West’s initial request for a delay filed Feb. 18 is bad for both sides.

She said the couple signed an ironclad prenup and never mingled any assets, so West’s assertions he needs more time to sort out financial issues is a stalling tactic. She further claimed West was “putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.”

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children,” she wrote in a statement to the court filed Wednesday.

In West’s latest reply, the rapper’s lawyer dismisses Kardashian’s allegation of “misinformation” being spread online by West as “double hearsay.”

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation. The social media posts are not attached to the declaration. Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,” the lawyer writes in the Feb. 25 filing.

The paperwork then seems to question the validity of the former couple’s prenuptial agreement.

“California premarital agreements entered on or after January 1, 2002, are presumptively invalid,” it states, citing a new statute that requires agreements signed after 2001 go through a stricter ratification process. “The presumption of invalidity exists until rebutted at trial or the parties ratify the agreement. We are in the early stages of the case so no ratification has occurred.”

A hearing in the matter is set for March 2.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. She asked for an expedited decision on her single status earlier this year, alleging West “has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over.”

West, whose legal name is now Ye, then claimed in his Feb. 18 filing that “significant problems remain” in the unwinding of the former couple’s union, and that “early termination” could impede negotiations and evidence-gathering “if a party remarries before the case is concluded.”

In a series of Instagram posts and public statements over the last few months, West has alternately begged for a reconciliation with Kardashian and attacked both the beauty mogul and her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Appearing on the influential Drink Champs podcast last November, Ye publicly declared Kardashian is “still my wife” despite the ongoing divorce. In his “Thanksgiving Prayer,” posted Nov. 25, Ye said, “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together.” At a massive concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum in early December, he changed the lyrics of his “Runaway” to “I need you to run right back to me, baby/More specifically, Kimberly.”

The rapper later embarked on a PDA-filled public relationship with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and blasted Kardashian with claims she barred him from their younger daughter’s birthday party and was allowing their 8-year-old daughter to post videos on TikTok against his wishes. He also repeatedly slammed Davidson in social media posts and in his new music.

Kardashian has remained mostly quietly but defended herself with a rare social media statement: “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.