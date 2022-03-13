Kanye West: Pete Davidson ‘Text Me, Antagonizing Me, Bragging About Being in Bed With My Wife’

Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of withholding custody of their kids and claimed that Pete Davidson texted him “bragging about being in bed” with his ex-wife in a series of (since-deleted) videos the rapper posted Sunday on Instagram.

Ye’s string of IG posts — the latest public chapter in the couple’s acrimonious divorce — began when he once again voiced his disapproval over his daughter North appearing on TikTok. “I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with the TikTok thing. I told her never again,” West said. “I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say-so.”

West then listed alleged instances where he made plans to see his oldest daughter but they were canceled, including her coming to his Donda 2 show in Miami and, today, her attending his Sunday Service in Los Angeles. “This whole conversation of custody, narrative, gaslighting, all of this,” West said. “There’s no reason why these young children upon their father’s request shouldn’t be allowed to come to Sunday Service. At this point, it’s gone too far.”

However, the most stunning revelation came when he claimed that Pete Davidson — who West has attacked in a pair of “Eazy” music videos — texted him to brag that he was in bed with Kardashian.

“The boyfriend text me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” West said. “And I thought she wasn’t my wife no more legally, since I got the lawyer to finally finish the divorce.”

The claim seemed outlandish… until Davidson’s friend — Saturday Night Live and The King of Staten Island writer Dave Sirus — posted “A message from Pete” on Twitter that allegedly shows Davidson’s end of the Sunday morning text conversation with West where someone claiming to be “Skete” tells West he is “in bed with your wife.” (“Happy to see you’re out of the hospital and rehab,” West allegedly responded.) Sirus has since deleted the unconfirmed text conversation from Twitter, but not before TMZ posted the alleged texts.

After going off on a tangent about comedian D.L. Hughley, West ended his Instagram activity Sunday by circling back to the TikTok issue.

“My daughter will not be led by people who don’t believe in God; I am in a very good place and a very God place,” he wrote. “Inside the will of God I am being still right now. This all feels like a set up. They want me to react. I flew back from Miami and none of my kids are coming to Sunday Service. I am public about this because we are a famous. Praying and expressing how I have no rights to my children is the only thing I can legally do.”

However, hours after West posted the videos – and likely after his Sunday Service – the rapper scrubbed his entire Instagram page, leaving only his “Divorce” poem and its follow-up “Dead.“