Kanye West Stages Rare Live Performance at Venice Wedding

Rapper delivers four songs – including the live debut of Donda tracks – at first onstage appearance since March 2020

Kanye West

Kanye West

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Kanye West staged an increasingly rare performance Saturday, delivering a handful of hits during a wedding in Venice, Italy.

A masked West — who, not counting his Donda stadium playbacks, last performed in March 2020 alongside his Sunday Service — reportedly delivered “Runaway,” “Flashing Lights,” and Donda’s “Come to Life” and “Believe What I Say” at the reception that followed the wedding of  D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co EVP Alexander Arnault, Complex reports.

Video from West performing at the wedding — which was also reportedly attended by Jay-Z and Beyonce — later emerged on social media:

 

(As opposed to the ski masks and stockings that the rapper has routinely worn in public in recent months, West donned a mask that resembled “The Front Man” in Squid Game for the wedding, with the rest of his outfit styled by Balenciaga.)

West has kept a low profile following the release of Donda in August, although the rapper did pop up in New York to support Kim Kardashian when she hosted Saturday Night Live last week. West also recently listed his Wyoming ranch — where he recorded Ye as well as LPs by Nas, Pusha-T and Teyana Taylor — for $11 million.

