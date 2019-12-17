Kanye West Plots Second Staging of Opera ‘Mary’ in New York City

Kanye West’s new opera Mary will get its second performance December 22nd at the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Directed by Vanessa Beecroft and featuring music from West’s Sunday Service choir, Mary was first performed earlier this month at the Miami Marine Stadium during Art Basel Miami. Tickets are available via the Lincoln Center website.

Per a statement, Mary is “based on the biblical story of the miraculous events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. The Books of Matthew and Luke recount the story of Mary, who was divinely chosen by God to bring forth the Messiah.”

The show boasts the Sunday Service choir performing alongside professional opera singers, and features a mix of West’s own music, gospel standards and traditional opera. The show’s Miami premiere was arguably most notable for providing the world with photos of West wearing the all-silver-everything costume that each member of the show’s ensemble was outfitted with: A massive silver robe, matching silver slippers and head painted silver to boot.

Mary marks West’s second opera following Nebuchadnezzar, which Beecroft also directed and premiered in Los Angeles last month. West released his most recent album, Jesus Is King, in October alongside an IMAX film of the same name. West is reportedly also working on Jesus Is King Part II, tweeting a photo of himself in the studio with Dr. Dre and promising the album was “coming soon.”