Watch Kanye West Debut New Song at Second ‘Sunday Service’

Kanye West recently hosted a second Sunday Service, the rapper’s “inspirational jam session” that features a choir delivering gospel renditions of West songs.

West sat on a stool in the middle of the performers for the majority of the session, but at the 36-minute mark of the above video (via Vulture), the rapper joined the choir for a riveting rendition of the Ye highlight “Ghost Town.”

West used an extended outro on the song to deliver a sermon of his own. “Don’t it feel to know you can never be canceled,” West said. “They say, ‘You can’t do this. You can’t do that, you’ll lose your career,’ but I’m still here.”

Other West tracks that featured during the Sunday Service were “Violent Crimes,” “Lift Yourself,” “I Wonder” and a new song reportedly titled “We’ll Find a Way.” The service concluded with the choir performing Michael Jackson’s “Will You Be There”; during his sermon, West made his controversial “Michael documentary” comments.

Throughout the above video, David Letterman is notably seen sitting among the audience of the Sunday Service, which lends credence to reports that the former Late Show host recently sat down with West and his wife Kim Kardashian West for an upcoming episode of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction; Vulture reported that Letterman and West’s chat took place January 14th, a day after the Sunday Service, in Los Angeles.