Kanye West Announces New Opera to Debut in Miami

Kanye West has announced the premiere of his new opera, Mary, which is set to debut on December 8th at Miami Marine Stadium in Miami, Florida. It follows the staging of his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar, in Los Angeles, California last month.

West announced the news on Thursday evening via Twitter. His tweet included Bible verses Luke 1:30-31. “And the angel said unto her: fear not, Mary: For thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.”

Vanessa Beecroft, who directed Nebuchadnezzar, reprises her role for Mary and it will also feature music from West’s Sunday Service choir. Tickets are currently on sale, with beach and elevated seating options.

Last week, West unveiled the video for “Closed on Sunday,” a song from his latest album, Jesus Is King. The LP was accompanied by an IMAX film of the same name, which showcased West and his Sunday Service choir performing at James Turrell’s Roden Crater installation in the Arizona desert. West recently tweeted that he is also working on Jesus Is King Part II with Dr. Dre.