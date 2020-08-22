 Kanye West's Presidential Campaign Keeps Missing Important Deadlines - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trailers of the Week: 'On the Rocks,' 'Time,' 'Utopia,' and More
Home Music Music News

Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Keeps Missing Important Deadlines

Rapper’s Birthday Party won’t be on West Virginia and Wisconsin ballots, fails to file FEC paperwork

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
American rapper Kanye West poses before Christian Dior 2015-2016 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show on March 6, 2015 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Kanye West’s presidential campaign hit a series of setbacks as the rapper failed to qualify for the ballot in West Virginia and Wisconsin.

AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West’s troubled and often disarrayed presidential campaign hit a series of setbacks this week as the rapper’s Birthday Party failed to qualify for the ballot in West Virginia and Wisconsin and, more importantly, missed a crucial Federal Election Commission deadline.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office revealed Friday that West’s campaign submitted markedly more than the 7,144 signatures need from registered voters to certify for the ballot. However, upon closer inspection, of the 15,000 signatures the campaign delivered, only 6,383 were confirmed and registered West Virginia voters, the Associated Press reported, making West ineligible for the state’s ballot.

The Birthday Party will also be left off Wisconsin’s ballot after the state’s bipartisan Elections Commission ruled that West’s campaign missed the August 4th, 5 p.m. deadline to file the necessary paperwork by mere minutes, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Elections Commission was forced to take on the case after GOP-tied lawyers argued in favor of the Birthday Party’s inclusion in the battleground state, but ultimately the commission — composed of three Democrats and three Republicans — voted 5-1 to keep West off the ballot, even though the rapper did acquire enough signatures to quality.

Related

There Is Good Reason for Biden to Fear Kanye’s Candidacy
There Is Good Reason for Biden to Fear Kanye’s Candidacy
Republicans Are Bending Over Backwards to Help Kanye West's 2020 Campaign

Related

Mother's Day Playlist
The Ultimate Mother's Day Playlist
10 Folk Albums Rolling Stone Loved in the 1970s You Never Heard

In Wisconsin, the Republicans’ reported goal was to accumulate 107,000 votes for West, the same total Libertarian Gary Johnson pulled in the state in the 2016 election. Trump won Wisconsin by less than 25,000 votes.

Despite Republicans’ best efforts to keep West in the race as a spoiler, the Birthday Party — which reportedly hired GOP operatives Let Voters Decide — missed perhaps its most important deadline on Thursday when the campaign failed to file a financial report stating if West had raised or spent $100,000 on his campaign; the FEC told TMZ that, as of Saturday, they had not received the paperwork that was due August 20th.

However, there was some good news for the Birthday Party this week as West qualified for Utah’s ballot, making it the fifth state — after Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Vermont — to recognize the rapper’s presidential campaign.

In This Article: Kanye West

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.