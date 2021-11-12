Kanye West Talks Mental Health on ‘Drink Champs’ Part 2: ‘We all are on the Spectrum Somewhere’

Kanye West returned to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, which is a Black Effect Network podcast, on Thursday.

In the Part Two interview with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the rapper —now legally known as Ye — discusses Gangster Disciple founder Larry Hoover, who is serving a life sentence in federal prison. His son, Larry Hoover Jr. joins the interview. Ye also discusses mental health, and his Yeezy brand. In the clip, he compares the music industry to being like cows that are happy not knowing they are on their way to the slaughterhouse. During the chat, he also opens up about his challenges with mental health, from medication to dealing with anger management. He advises the need for adjustments to everyday living to help with mental health, such as better lighting. “We all are on the spectrum somewhere,” he says.

In his first conversation earlier in the week with Drink Champs, he addressed his beef with Drake, comparing their rivalry to sports. He explained “professional rap” uses similar game tactics to what happens on the court, in the field or in the ring. “It’s all psychological, right? So, it’s like what pen, what button is someone gonna hit?”

Earlier in the month, he offered an olive branch to Drake in a video J Prince shared on Twitter. Ye proposed that he and Drake unite for a concert next month “with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover.”

He added: “I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me onstage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.” Ye released Donda and Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy this year.