Kanye West Incoherently Pairs a MAGA Hat with a Kaepernick Sweatshirt

On Thursday morning, Kanye West made an appearance at Fader magazine’s offices. For a rapper with an album coming out in a few days, that’s not that surprising. His outfit — pairing a Make America Great Again hat with a Colin Kaepernick sweater — is, actually, not all that surprising either, given that West has an album coming out in a few days and has been making incoherent political statements for the past *checks watch* four months (it feels closer to 14 years).

Interestingly, both the hat and the sweatshirt appear to be Yeezy-made, like everything West has been wearing lately. The hat is distinctly more athletic than your standard-issue MAGA cap with that weird braid-thing above the brim. The hand-drawn aesthetic of the “COLIN KAEPERNICK” crew-neck is distinctly un-Nike.

Kaepernick famously ended his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans. Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America and the inspiration for West’s hat, publicly called the football player and activist a “son of a bitch.”

West, it would appear, is attempting to see both sides.