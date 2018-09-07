Kanye West, Lil Pump Get Raunchy in Cartoonish ‘I Love It’ Video

Kanye West premiered a new collaborative track with Lil Pump Thursday night at the first PornHub Awards. The song, titled “I Love It,” was revealed in a music video that features West and Lil Pump clad in giant, box-like outfits rapping sexually explicit lyrics alongside comedian Adele Givens. West and Amanda Adelson directed the Spike Jonze-produced clip rife with surreal, cartoonish imagery.

West acted as the creative director for the awards, which took place in at the Belasco Theater Los Angeles and were hosted by adult film star Asa Akira. The rapper and his design house YEEZY provided the wardrobe and styling for each presenter and West later took the stage for his own performance, which included an appearance by Teyana Taylor. Even the phallic award trophies were apparently designed by West.

The rapper got involved after revealing his love for the porn platform in a TV interview with Jimmy Kimmel last month. Kimmel asked West, “Do you feel like your attitude toward women has changed since having daughters?” The rapper replied, “No, I still look at Pornhub.” The site has since gifted him a lifetime premium membership.