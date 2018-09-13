See James Corden Spoof Kanye West’s ‘I Love It’ Video

James Corden and Reggie Watts made their own version of Kanye West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It” to promote The Late Late Show.

The original video, which has amassed nearly 70 million views in less than a week, features Kanye West and Lil Pump looking silly in boxy outfits that are twice their size. Corden and Watts put on similar uniforms and delivered terse, amusing couplets about the virtues of their late night programming. “Desk and a chair, we follow Colbert,” Watts rapped.

Corden poked fun at the tossed-off feel of both his skit and “I Love It” itself: “So it would be a crime to waste much more time/ To try to find rhymes to fit these lines,” he rapped. Then he returned to his spoof’s simple hook: “This is The Late Late Show, you’ll love it.”

West and Lil Pump debuted their “I Love It” video at the PornHub Awards, which were overseen by West. The track revolves around a simple bass loop pulled from a house remix of a single by the R&B singer Alexander O’Neal.

Few fanbases are as fervent as Lil Pump’s, so “I Love It” was an instant hit on the internet. In addition to amassing all those YouTube views, it’s Number One on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart, amassing nearly 5 million streams a day. The single is all but guaranteed to debut near the top of the Hot 100.