Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Watch Slash, Myles Kennedy Rip Through New Song 'Driving Rain' on 'Kimmel' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See James Corden Spoof Kanye West’s ‘I Love It’ Video

‘The Late Late Show’ parodied Kanye West and Lil Pump’s hit video

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

James Corden and Reggie Watts made their own version of Kanye West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It” to promote The Late Late Show.

The original video, which has amassed nearly 70 million views in less than a week, features Kanye West and Lil Pump looking silly in boxy outfits that are twice their size. Corden and Watts put on similar uniforms and delivered terse, amusing couplets about the virtues of their late night programming. “Desk and a chair, we follow Colbert,” Watts rapped.

Corden poked fun at the tossed-off feel of both his skit and “I Love It” itself: “So it would be a crime to waste much more time/ To try to find rhymes to fit these lines,” he rapped. Then he returned to his spoof’s simple hook: “This is The Late Late Show, you’ll love it.”

West and Lil Pump debuted their “I Love It” video at the PornHub Awards, which were overseen by West. The track revolves around a simple bass loop pulled from a house remix of a single by the R&B singer Alexander O’Neal.

Few fanbases are as fervent as Lil Pump’s, so “I Love It” was an instant hit on the internet. In addition to amassing all those YouTube views, it’s Number One on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart, amassing nearly 5 million streams a day. The single is all but guaranteed to debut near the top of the Hot 100.

In This Article: James Corden, Kanye West, Reggie Watts

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad