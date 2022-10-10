Kanye West Plays Porn for Adidas Executives, Says ‘It’s Time For Me to Shut the F–k Up’ in New ‘Last Week’ Documentary

In an apparent refusal to stay out of the spotlight even after both Instagram and Twitter restricted the rapper’s accounts following antisemitic posts, Kanye West has released his newest project. On Monday, West shared a 30-minute documentary titled Last Week, where his recent business meetings and personal endeavors are captured on film — though, by the looks of the footage, the recording devices were barely noticed by anyone. The film opens with an animated character resembling West completing a video game mission in Japan. Before shifting to the actual captured footage, a title card reads “war,” which is essentially what he has been waging on his own career for the past week.

During one clip in Last Week, West derails a meeting with two Adidas executives by playing a pornographic video. Holding his phone up beside an executive’s face, the rapper insists that the voice of the actor in the video resembles that of the exec, who attempts to reestablish a professional environment, urging: “Come on.” The exact timestamp of the clip is unclear, but the conversation suggests it occurred just after West terminated his 10-year contract with Gap in September.

The video was apparently a ploy to draw a comparison to West’s own feelings about working with Adidas, which he recently accused of having conversations about their collaborative Yeezy brand partnership without him. “What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point,” a man on his team says. “Because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them. There are Yeezy-inspired derivatives that are making significant revenue because people can’t tell the difference.”

West goes on to predict the downfall of Adidas should they decide not to comply with his collaborative requests. “This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from,” he says. “I’m not arguing about money with people broker than me. I’m not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me.”

The documentary appears to have been filmed before Adidas announced that West’s partnership with the brand is currently under review following his attention-seeking antics in fashion last week, when he had models strut with “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during his YZY show in Paris. (The YEEZY deal between West and Adidas started back in 2013.)

West also shared some music projects in the documentary. In one new song, he raps, “You a fake bitch/You don’t really love Ye, go listen to Drake, bitch/You don’t have no idea what it take, bitch/Go listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future, bitch.”

Later on, he explores a prospective campus for Donda Academy (initially teased in 2020 under the name Yeezy Christian Academy), the Los Angeles-based endeavor that has drawn concerns after Rolling Stone revealed that families are required to sign nondisclosure agreements. West arrives with a list of demands for the design of the school, saying it is in need of “Dondafying” with the removal of all artificial lights, air conditioning, and stairs in favor of ramps.

Finally, Last Week concludes with a brief Kardashian-West family reunion when the rapper attends one of North West’s basketball games. The last four minutes of the film are muted entirely, with redactions appearing throughout the film during business conversations. During a phone call about expanding his brand, West says: “It’s time for me to shut the fuck up for the first time, do exactly what everybody’s wanted me to do for the longest.”