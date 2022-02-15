Kanye West ‘Takes Accountability’ for Abusing Caps Lock, Sharing Kim’s Texts

In Kardashian World, Valentine’s Day started with the news that Kanye West and Julia Fox had reportedly called it quits. Then, West pulled up to his ex Kim Kardashian’s house with a truck full of flowers and wrote that the two “don’t have beef.” After that, it seemed, all Kardashian wanted from West was for him to stop “creating a dangerous and scary environment” by directing his online ire toward her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On Tuesday morning, West repented. Posting a photo of himself on stage, he admitted he’s working on his communication and apologized for leaking texts with his ex. He also agreed that abusing the caps lock button on his phone “makes people feel like I’m screaming at them.”

“I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers, and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me,” he wrote. “I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time.”

He ended the note: “I don’t have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener.”

On Monday evening, West posted a series of screengrabs from text messages allegedly exchanged with Kardashian where the reality TV star slammed her estranged husband for concocting a fear-filled environment where “someone will hurt Pete [Davidson] and this will all be your fault.” (Kanye has since deleted the posts.)

Posting the exchange, West assured fans he’s “going to handle the situation myself” and that “upon my wife’s request” to not “do anything physical to Davidson. (Or, as he calls him, “Skete.”)

In a different exchange, Kardashian wrote that West’s public attempt to win her back was making things “scary” when “it doesn’t have to be.” West replied, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

The published exchange of messages between the former pair seemed to be his proof that the two “don’t have beef.” Sharing a photo of Kardashian wearing a coat he allegedly bought for her, he wrote, “I thought it was particularly special. I have faith that we‘ll be back together.”

After going on a rant about how outlets have covered the former couple’s chaotic relationship, he ended the note, “Sometimes people call me crazy but to be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family. Happy Valentine’s.”

Despite his monthlong, media-frenzied relationship with Julia Fox, West began to plead for reconciliation with Kardashian recently. He also posted a set of photos of Kardashian and their three kids earlier this month, writing, “God please bring our family back together.”

Earlier this month, West also claimed Kardashian accused him of “putting a hit out on her.” “Let me get this straight I be to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs then I go to play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novel and I’m accused of stealing now I’m being accused of putting a hit on her,” he wrote.

Also earlier this month, West said he disapproved of their daughter North West appearing on TikTok. At the time, Kardashian wrote, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create… I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

In December, Kardashian filed documents to be declared legally single. She filed for divorce early last year.