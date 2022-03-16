Did Kanye West Spend His Wednesday Morning Furiously Googling His Ex’s New Boyfriend?

Kanye West appeared to spend the early hours of Wednesday morning Googling Pete Davidson for his latest round of angry Instagram posts about Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend.

The posting spree started with a screengrab of what appears to be a Breitbart article from 2019 West somehow dug up about Davidson reportedly scandalizing his audience with a joke about having sex with a baby. “Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children,” railed West. (Surely West understands that, crude as it may have been, this joke was part of Davidson’s stand-up act and that, “Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm,” as Ye himself put it while defending the claymation “Eazy” video in which he decapitates Davidson.)

West then attacked Davidson over his recent absences from Saturday Night Live, suggesting it was because he “had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet” — not because Davidson has been filming a new movie, The Home, as has been widely reported. “You not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you,” West concluded. “Apologize to your family for being in your family.”

West’s two follow-up posts aimed at Davidson veered wildly from legitimately eyebrow raising to flat-out ridiculous. In the first, the rapper made the outrageous claim that he was “concerned” that Davidson would get Kardashian “hooked on drugs” because “He is in rehab every 2 months.” The second was making fun of Davidson’s Hillary Clinton tattoo, writing “Tramp Stamp Pete the Tramp… here’s the stamp.” (Reps for Davidson and Kardashian did not immediately return requests for comment.)

After that, West appeared to use his Instagram to talk about other comedians that weren’t Davidson, including Trevor Noah, D.L. Hughley, and Davidson’s SNL castmate, Michael Che. In the middle of it all, Ye also took the opportunity to plug his upcoming set at Coachella with a screen grab from his controversial claymation video for “Eazy.”