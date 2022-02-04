Kanye West Is Big Mad That Kim Kardashian, North West Are Posting TikToks Against His Will

Kim Kardashian called out her estranged husband Kanye West after the rapper (now legally known as Ye) complained about a TikTok featuring their eight-year-old daughter, North, being posted against his will.

The “offending” video was shared on the TikTok account Kardashian started and oversees for her daughter (“Managed by an adult,” the bio notes). While the account has been regularly active since it launched last November, it was the most recent video — in which Kardashian and North lip-sync to a sped-up version of Rae Sremmurd’s “This Could Be Us” — that appeared to pique West’s ire.

In a characteristic all-caps post on Instagram, West wrote, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” (Scandalized as he appeared to be with his daughter’s TikTok video, West didn’t seem to think twice about taking a blurry screengrab of North from the video and sharing it with his 10.6 million Instagram followers.)

Not long after West’s post, Kardashian responded with a statement on Instagram Stories: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kardashian went on to note how difficult the divorce process has been between her and West, saying his “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.” Kardashian added that she’s always wanted to create a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” that would benefit the couple’s children, but West “continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

She ended the note by saying, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately, and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February after six and a half years of marriage. Last December, as the official proceedings continued, Kardashian filed additional documents to be declared legally single. Throughout the slow-moving process, Kardashian has remained relatively quiet, while West has gone from very publicly pleading for reconciliation to not-so-subtly calling out Kardashian and her new romantic partner, Pete Davidson, in his song lyrics.