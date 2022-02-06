Kanye West: Kim Kardashian ‘Accused Me of Putting a Hit Out on Her’

Kanye West’s very public war of words with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian reached another level Sunday when the rapper wrote on social media that Kardashian accused him of “putting a hit out on her.”

In the caption of an iPhone screengrab that read simply “Send me Kim’s number,” West wrote in all caps, “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight I be to go to my daughters party and Im accused of being on drugs then I go to play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novel and Im accused of stealing now Im being accused of putting a hit on her.”

West added, “These ideas can actually get someone locked up.” A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Earlier on Sunday, West shared another series of iPhone screengrabs showing what he claimed was one of Kardashian’s cousins siding with him regarding his TikTok stance before immediately asking for recommendations about buying Yeezy sneakers.

“This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about Tik Tok then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards,” he wrote, adding of his continuing to make the divorce a public fight. “I do this for every parent on either side [whose] kids futures are being one sidedly controlled I don’t even have the right to get angry as a father without being called [erratic]… A father should never have to beg for the location of their children.”

Kardashian didn’t comment on West’s latest accusations at press time. Earlier in the week, after West went public with his disapproval of his daughter North West appearing on TikTok run by Kim, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kardashian went on to note how difficult the divorce process has been between her and West, saying his “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.” Kardashian added that she’s always wanted to create a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” that would benefit the couple’s children, but West “continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

In December, as the official divorce proceedings continued, Kardashian filed documents to be declared legally single. While Kardashian has remained relatively quiet about the split, while West has very publicly pleaded for reconciliation and called out Kardashian and her new romantic partner, Pete Davidson, in his song lyrics.

Kardashian ended her note by saying, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately, and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.” However, West continued to make the divorce a public ordeal Sunday.