Kanye West, Kid Cudi Debut Live ‘Ghost Town’ at Surprise Show

Kanye West joined Kid Cudi onstage to perform at a private party Thursday night in Los Angeles, where the rappers debuted the live rendition of the Ye standout “Ghost Town.”

The impromptu show – which took place during a party to celebrate Yeezy Season 4 collaborator Willo Perron, High Snobriety reports – occurred in a small room bathed in red light where the two stars were within inches of their fans. In social media footage from the brief performance, West and Kid Cudi shouted defiant lines from the guitar-slathered “Ghost Town” — “some days, not gonna please everybody” — and the crowd yelled along with them.

The pair also revisited one of the most boisterous songs on The Life of Pablo, “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” West and Kid Cudi sang the hook, while the crowd roared every line of the verses, bounding up and down and starting a light mosh-pit at the front of the room.

This is not the first time West and Kid Cudi joined forces for a performance this year. At the NBA All-Star weekend in February, West appeared during his longtime collaborator’s show for another rendition of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” In November 2017, West popped up at a Kid Cudi concert in Chicago, marking his return to the stage after nearly a year’s absence.

The two rappers are also slated to headline Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in November as Kids See Ghosts, the duo’s collaboration that yielded a self-titled LP in June.