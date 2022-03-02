Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future Lead Rolling Loud Miami Lineup

Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future will headline Rolling Loud Miami. The festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 22-24 for its seventh installment. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET.

Ye heads up the first night’s festivities, Future headlines on Saturday, and Kendrick Lamar tops the bill on Sunday. Ye tapped Future to executive produce Donda 2, which dropped last month. Lamar — whose most recent songs have been collaborations on Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue —performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige during the Super Bowl halftime show last month.

Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Saweetie, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Baby Keem, City Girls, Ski Mask The Slump God, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Three Six Mafia, are among the lineup of more than 100 acts slated to perform.

Last year, Rolling Loud’s flagship fest in Miami featured rousing sets from Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and Rico Nasty. While some artists stood out for great performances, another was remembered for their controversial remarks. During DaBaby’s set, the rapper made homophobic remarks, which led to him being removed from several festival lineups. A woman who attended the festival also went missing, but was later found.