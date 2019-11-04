Kanye West Takes Artists 500 Crown

Kanye West flew to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, garnering 238 million streams for the week of October 25th through the 31st.

The rapper jumped from Number 22 to Number One following the release of his new album, Jesus Is King, which topped the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 269,300 album-equivalent units. All 11 of the album’s tracks debuted in the Top 25 of the Top 100 Songs chart as well, with “Follow God,” “Closed on Sunday,” “Selah” and “On God” occupying spots two through five with 29.8 million, 20.6 million, 19.5 million and 19.3 million streams, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Coming in behind West was Youngboy Never Broke Again, who notched 133.7 million streams as his latest album, AI YoungBoy 2, continue to perform well, moving 71,800 album units and landing at Number Four on the Top 200. Post Malone also held strong, hitting Number Three with 127.9 million streams as Hollywood’s Bleeding secured the Number Two spot on the Top 200 (83,100 album units) and “Circles” fell at Number Seven on the Top 100 (16.4 million streams). Drake and DaBaby rounded out the Top Five, with 97.4 million streams and 79.6 million streams, respectively.

Taylor Swift, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Young Thug and Billie Eilish filled in the rest of the Top 10, in that order, while the biggest shake-up of the week belonged to Selena Gomez. The pop star jumped from Number 55 to Number 13, notching 47.4 million streams as her latest single, “Lose You to Love Me,” hopped from Number Four to Number One of the Top 100.