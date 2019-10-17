Despite Album Delay, Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ IMAX Film on the Way

Although the release of Kanye West’s Jesus Is King has been indefinitely postponed, the IMAX film associated with the new album will proceed as scheduled on October 25th.

A new minute-long trailer, soundtracked by a gospel choir, offers a glimpse into the Rodan Crater, artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert where much of the Nick Knight-directed Jesus Is King was filmed. Additional photography for the documentary was shot on the rapper’s ranch outside Cody, Wyoming.

The teaser also quotes the Bible verse Mark 1:15, “In the words of Jesus Christ, ‘The time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel.'”

Jesus Is King “is a one-of-a-kind experience features 13 songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition and performed by the Sunday Service choir — as well as all-new music from his forthcoming album of the same name — presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX,” the company said of the documentary.

IMAX also opened up ticketing for the one-week-only limited engagement of Jesus Is King, which hits more than 325 IMAX theaters nationwide plus another 125+ internationally on October 25th.