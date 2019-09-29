Kanye West Announces ‘Jesus Is King’ IMAX Documentary

Ahead of the promised Sunday arrival of his new album, Kanye West has announced an IMAX documentary that will follow the release of Jesus Is King.

Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Film will screen exclusively in IMAX in theaters worldwide on Friday, October 25th.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” IMAX said of the film.

“This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”

West shared excerpts from the documentary during Jesus Is King listening parties in Detroit and Chicago, where he also made a surprise appearance at Chance the Rapper’s concert at the United Center. “I came here tonight to declare that Jesus Christ is king,” West told the audience before sticking around to perform “All We Got” with Chance the Rapper.