Kanye West’s ‘Jesus is King’ Event Appears to Be a ‘Movie Thing’

Kanye West‘s latest album, Jesus Is King, has not arrived as planned. Despite a September 27 release date announced on social media, sources close to the situation confirmed that the rapper’s ninth solo album would not be released at midnight, as is typical for a major release.

However, West will release something today, though it’s currently not clear what. The rapper left Wyoming after one of his signature Sunday Service performances and meetings with executives from his label, Def Jam, and spent today in Detroit. He performed Friday afternoon at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater — billing it as a Sunday Service despite the day of the week — and has another, more mysterious event planned for Friday night.

A spokesperson for Detroit’s Fox Theatre confirmed reports that Kanye West will be holding an event tonight at 8pm at the venue. According to the event listing on Ticketmaster — admission is free, but the ticketing giant is the only way to receive a mobile-only ticket — it is the premiere of Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience.

The staff currently only has “vague details” about what the show entails, but it appears to be a “movie thing,” suggesting a visual component. The show was not booked prior to Friday. “We just found out about it, actually,” the spokesperson told Rolling Stone. “We usually don’t [book any events day-of], but it’s Kanye West, he can get away with anything.”

The event will also be managed by Yondr, the San Francisco company designed to make live events phone-free. Yondr pouches will lock attendees’ phones for the duration of the show, ostensibly to prevent leaks from inside the venue.