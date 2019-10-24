Kanye West, a Punctual Man Who Never Misses Release Dates, Announces Christmas Album

Watch The Throne 2. Yeezus 2. Good Ass Job. Yandhi. Cruel Winter. Turbo Grafx 16. Child Rebel Soldier. That unnamed, but rumored Kanye West and Drake collaborative album.

There’s a vast and tangled graveyard of all the announced, scrapped, and retooled Kanye projects that will never see the light of day. West’s ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, has already missed two release dates, and there’s a possibility it will miss a third if it doesn’t arrive at midnight on Thursday. That’s what makes Kanye’s recent declaration that he’s dropping a Christmas album hyperbolic at best. “Sunday Service album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas, is coming,” West told Zane Lowe during a two-hour interview on Beats 1.

Mind you, West spent the interview comparing L.A. billboards to a form of sex trafficking, told a story about leaving his phone number on Drake’s porch, and called himself the “greatest human artist of all time,” but still the announcement that he’ll deliver a Sunday Service album by Christmas remains the most ludicrous part of the entire discussion. This isn’t to say that West dropping a Sunday Service album called Jesus Is Born on the day Jesus was born wouldn’t be received with open arms. I’ll be the first to admit I’d abandon all of my yuletide plans to cover a new Mr. West album [Editor’s Note: He wouldn’t]. But at this point, we have no real reason to believe that these plans aren’t flexible.

Until Jesus Is Born arrives — or doesn’t — feel free to bump “Christmas In Harlem” and reminisce about better, less chaotic times.