Kanye West and Jay-Z Reunite on New ‘Donda’ Song

Kanye West debuted his upcoming album, Donda, at an event streamed via Apple Music on Thursday night. The listening party took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. At the end of the event, West played a collaboration featuring Jay-Z. The album will arrive on Friday.

West appeared in the middle of the arena as he played songs that featured Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, Travis Scott and other artists. The event culminated with his song featuring Jay-Z.

“Told him to stop all that red cap, we going home,” Jay-Z raps. “Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones/This might be the return of The Throne, Throne/Hova and Yeezus like Moses and Jesus/You’re not in control of my thesis.”

It’s the first time the two have appeared on a track together since Drake’s 2016 song, “Pop Style.” They dropped their collaborative album, Watch the Throne, in 2011.

Earlier in the week, West’s song “No Child Left Behind” scored a Beats by Dre commercial featuring track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Donda is West’s first album since 2019’s Jesus Is King, a gospel-inspired LP he recorded with his Sunday Service Choir. Last December, he dropped an EP with the Choir, the five-song Emmanuel.