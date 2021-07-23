 Kanye West and Jay-Z Reunite on New 'Donda' Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next California Agency Sues 'Call of Duty' Developer for Harassment and Workplace Culture
Home Music Music News

Kanye West and Jay-Z Reunite on New ‘Donda’ Song

Rapper debuted album at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West is scheduled to unveil his 10th studio album, “Donda,” named after his late mother, at a listening party Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Michael Wyke/AP

Kanye West debuted his upcoming album, Donda, at an event streamed via Apple Music on Thursday night. The listening party took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. At the end of the event, West played a collaboration featuring Jay-Z. The album will arrive on Friday.

West appeared in the middle of the arena as he played songs that featured Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, Travis Scott and other artists. The event culminated with his song featuring Jay-Z.

“Told him to stop all that red cap, we going home,” Jay-Z raps. “Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones/This might be the return of The Throne, Throne/Hova and Yeezus like Moses and Jesus/You’re not in control of my thesis.”

It’s the first time the two have appeared on a track together since Drake’s 2016 song, “Pop Style.” They dropped their collaborative album, Watch the Throne, in 2011.

Earlier in the week, West’s song “No Child Left Behind” scored a Beats by Dre commercial featuring track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Donda is West’s first album since 2019’s Jesus Is King, a gospel-inspired LP he recorded with his Sunday Service Choir. Last December, he dropped an EP with the Choir, the five-song Emmanuel.

In This Article: Jay-Z, Kanye West

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.