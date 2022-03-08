 Watch Kanye West's CGI Music Video for 'Hurricane' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next McDonald's Golden Arches Go Dark in Russia
Home Music Music News

CGI Inmates Break Out of Prison to Meet Jesus Christ in Kanye West’s ‘Hurricane’ Video

The new video comes about a week after Kanye killed Pete Davidson in the claymation “Eazy” visual

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Computer-generated inmates climb fences and escape prison to see Jesus Christ get baptized during a hurricane in the opening scene of Kanye West’s new “Hurricanemusic video, out Tuesday.

The four-minute visual for his Donda song — with Lil Baby and the Weeknd — comes several days after West dropped the disturbing Pete Davidson-beheading, claymation video for “Eazy.”

“See this in 3D, all lights out for me/All lights out for me, lightning strikes the beach,” sings the Weeknd to open the video as lightning literally strikes a CGI beach and inmates escape jail. “80 degrees, warm it up for me/Finally free, found the God in me.”

After Jesus’ baptism and the prison break, the video shows clips of the three musicians as CGI humanoids as they seem to perform the track from a strange, heaven-like place. To quote West’s lyrics, “It’s a lot to digest.”

To end the video, the camera zooms out to show the CGI humanoids forming a large blob. For the Weeknd’s last lines, the video shows a black-and-white image that seems to be of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005.

Last week, West released the video for “Eazy,” which featured the singer kidnapping and killing West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. He defended the video in a since-deleted Instagram post saying “art is protected as freedom speech,” and writing, “Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

In This Article: Kanye West, Lil Baby, Music Video, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.