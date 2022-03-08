CGI Inmates Break Out of Prison to Meet Jesus Christ in Kanye West’s ‘Hurricane’ Video

Computer-generated inmates climb fences and escape prison to see Jesus Christ get baptized during a hurricane in the opening scene of Kanye West’s new “Hurricane” music video, out Tuesday.

The four-minute visual for his Donda song — with Lil Baby and the Weeknd — comes several days after West dropped the disturbing Pete Davidson-beheading, claymation video for “Eazy.”

“See this in 3D, all lights out for me/All lights out for me, lightning strikes the beach,” sings the Weeknd to open the video as lightning literally strikes a CGI beach and inmates escape jail. “80 degrees, warm it up for me/Finally free, found the God in me.”

After Jesus’ baptism and the prison break, the video shows clips of the three musicians as CGI humanoids as they seem to perform the track from a strange, heaven-like place. To quote West’s lyrics, “It’s a lot to digest.”

To end the video, the camera zooms out to show the CGI humanoids forming a large blob. For the Weeknd’s last lines, the video shows a black-and-white image that seems to be of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005.

Last week, West released the video for “Eazy,” which featured the singer kidnapping and killing West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. He defended the video in a since-deleted Instagram post saying “art is protected as freedom speech,” and writing, “Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”